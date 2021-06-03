Kenya: Anglican Church Disowns Pastor Who Officiated 'Holy Spirit Wedding'

2 June 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Oscar Kakai

The Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) has disowned the pastor who officiated the 'wedding' between Ms Elizabeth Nalem, a resident of West Pokot County, and the Holy Spirit last week.

ACK Kapenguria Bishop Samson Tuliapus said Mr Albert Rumaita, who funded and presided over the event, was a mere church member and not a bona-fide pastor with powers to officiate marriages.

"We don't support what happened because Holy Spirit things don't happen that way. It is a shame to our parish and the entire ACK church. It was an embarrassment," the Bishop told Nation.Africa.

The bishop also hinted at pursuing legal action against Mr Rumaita.

West Pokot County police commander Jackson Tumwet, whose officers had arrested Ms Nalem after a child neglect complaint made by her husband, said they had released her to the church for counseling.

"They came and counselled the woman and she went back to her home. We advised the husband to let the church handle the matter," said the police chief.

The 41-year-old mother of six surprised locals after ditching her marriage to 'wed' the Holy Spirit last week.

She stunned residents of Makutano Town in West Pokot last week when she dressed in a white gown and called her friends and family to witness what she described as her marriage to the Holy spirit.

But Mr Joshua Nalem, her husband, protested the decision, saying she had neglected him and their children.

Following her 'wedding', Ms Nalem said she had been directed by God to go to Uganda and the United States of America to spread the word. But she was arrested on Monday and held for six hours before being released with no charge.

Drama

Chaos erupted at the police station after the woman refused to return to her marital home citing harassment by her husband, even as police officers and neighbours pleaded with her to go back home.

Mr Nalem, who said he paid 22 cows and 15 goats as dowry, lamented that he was left with all house work after the 'wedding.'

"She didn't inform me about the wedding. We are still duly married, and this is a lot of work," said Mr Nalem.

But Ms Nalem, determined to spread the gospel, insisted that the 'wedding' was her calling and remained unmoved.

"I will not go with this man. I am married to the Holy Spirit. I don't want him. I was told to come back home...I want my rights as I continue with my new job," she told Nation.Africa on Tuesday.

She claims the holy spirit has instructed her to go back home because some people were blocking her path to Uganda.

"I had reached the Amudat area but I am back home. People wanted to kill me. But I will move on. No one will stop my new move," she said.

