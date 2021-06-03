Kenya: Ruto's Call to Uphold Rule of Law

Deputy President William Ruto has stressed the importance of constitutionalism and respect for independent institutions so as to foster the rule of law and "not the rule of men."

In his address during Madaraka Day celebrations in Kisumu yesterday, the DP cautioned that "ethnic bigotry and personality cults" shouldn't be allowed to destroy democracy.

"As we celebrate this 58th Madaraka Day, we are reminded that our forefathers worked hard, toiled, shed blood so that we can have a democratic nation. A nation anchored not on personalities but on constitutionalism.

"A nation built not on the foundation of tribes or ethnicities but built on the foundation of institutions, a robust legislature, a performing executive, an independent Judiciary and other independent institutions so that we can all celebrate the firm foundation of the rule of law, not the rule of men," said the DP.

He added: "This is a befitting day for us to celebrate our forefathers for bequeathing to us this great nation. It will be an act of great betrayal if we allowed ethnic bigotry and personality cults to destroy the firm foundation of constitutionalism and the rule of law in our nation. They will be proud to see us move forward and march forward."

BBI politics

The DP's remarks come on the back of heated debate over a campaign to amend the Constitution through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) that has been derailed by a High Court order, which termed the Bill arising from the process unconstitutional.

Proponents of the BBI have since appealed against the decision at the Court of Appeal, but the High Court decision has attracted fury from those pressing for a referendum.

After the DP completed his speech, he invited President Kenyatta who in turn, asked former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to address the gathering, in a breach of protocol.

The crowd cheered after the Head of State requested to break the protocol to invite Mr Odinga to speak.

"Today I'll break protocol briefly, you'll forgive me, before I speak, I wish to invite my brother Raila Amollo Odinga, Jakom, to speak to you and convey his Madaraka day greetings," President Kenyatta said amid applause from the crowd.

Dr Ruto had been invited to make his remarks by Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o.

Fruits of handshake

Although Kisumu hosted the celebrations as part of Jubilee administration's drive to rotate national events across counties, the meetings to launch development projects in the region by the President and Mr Odinga have been criticised by the DP's camp as political.

Keiyo South MP Daniel Rono claimed the visit is more political than development oriented.

"They are there to fully cement their support and to portray Raila as a saint, not a traitor...display fruits of handshake and upcoming BBI if at all," Mr Rono said.

South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro added: "Everything else around there is cosmetic, including the launched projects."