Kenya: Talanta FC Stay Top of Nsl Despite All Stars Loss

2 June 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Cecil Odongo

National Super League (NSL) side Talanta spurned an opportunity to extend their lead at the top to four points on Wednesday after they fell 2-1 to Kisumu All Stars at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

Second-placed Kenya Police also suffered a setback in their quest to earn promotion to the top tier league on Wednesday after 1-1 draw against relegation threatened Mount Kenya FC at Ruaraka grounds.

A win would have seen Police FC go top of the NSL table, but they have now amassed 36, points one behind Talanta FC.

In Kisumu, All Stars striker Kevintom Michieka and Alfred Emoni bagged a goal each in the 17th and 22nd minute respectively, while David Juma scored a consolation goal for Talanta FC in the 28th minute. All Stars moved to eighth position on the log on 28 points.

"It is a good result and it shows we are improving as we look to catch up with teams up in the table," said All Stars coach Salim Babu

John Ndirangu gave Police the lead in the 23rd minute before Harry Gentle equalised in the 84th minute to salvage a point for Mount Kenya.

Third placed Vihiga Bullets also missed the chance to close in on tthe op teams after a barren draw against visiting Mwatate United at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.

Vihiga Bullets coach Edward Manoah bemoaned the missed chances by his forwards in the entire game. Striker Mulaki Musyoka failed to convert a penalty in the 83rd minute.

"It was a match where we enjoyed possession from the onset and failed to convert a lot of chances. The fight continues for the slot in the league next season and I wouldn't want to castigate my players for failing to win," said the experienced tactician.

Following the draw, Vihiga Bullets are still third on 32 points from 20 encounters.

In other matches, relegation threatened Nairobi Stima's secureda 3-1 win over Gusii United. Emmanuel Pala, Rawland Makati and Benjamin Chaka were the scorers for the power men, while Daniel Mutahi scored the lone goal for the hosts.

APS Bomet triumph 2-0 over Modern Coast, while Muli Children's Home FC beat Coast Stima 3-2 at Ruaraka grounds.

Results

Kibera Black Stars 2 Soy United FC 1

Kenya Police FC 1 Mt. Kenya United FC 1

APS Bomet FC 2 Modern Coast Rangers FC 1

Vihiga Bullets 0 Mwatate United FC 0

Kisumu Allstars FC 2 FC Talanta 1

Gusii FC 1 Nairobi Stima 2

Migori Youth 2 Kisumu Hot Stars 0

MCF FC 3 Coast Stima 2

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Maggots Help Zimbabwe Rural Villagers Put Food On the Table
South Africa Surpasses 1 Million Covid-19 Vaccinations Nationwide
Top Ugandan Army Generals On Retirement Lists Revealed
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Security Chiefs Fired in Angola Anti-Corruption Drive

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.