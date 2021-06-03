Kenya: Talanta FC Stay Top of Nsl Despite All Stars Loss

National Super League (NSL) side Talanta spurned an opportunity to extend their lead at the top to four points on Wednesday after they fell 2-1 to Kisumu All Stars at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

Second-placed Kenya Police also suffered a setback in their quest to earn promotion to the top tier league on Wednesday after 1-1 draw against relegation threatened Mount Kenya FC at Ruaraka grounds.

A win would have seen Police FC go top of the NSL table, but they have now amassed 36, points one behind Talanta FC.

In Kisumu, All Stars striker Kevintom Michieka and Alfred Emoni bagged a goal each in the 17th and 22nd minute respectively, while David Juma scored a consolation goal for Talanta FC in the 28th minute. All Stars moved to eighth position on the log on 28 points.

"It is a good result and it shows we are improving as we look to catch up with teams up in the table," said All Stars coach Salim Babu

John Ndirangu gave Police the lead in the 23rd minute before Harry Gentle equalised in the 84th minute to salvage a point for Mount Kenya.

Third placed Vihiga Bullets also missed the chance to close in on tthe op teams after a barren draw against visiting Mwatate United at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.

Vihiga Bullets coach Edward Manoah bemoaned the missed chances by his forwards in the entire game. Striker Mulaki Musyoka failed to convert a penalty in the 83rd minute.

"It was a match where we enjoyed possession from the onset and failed to convert a lot of chances. The fight continues for the slot in the league next season and I wouldn't want to castigate my players for failing to win," said the experienced tactician.

Following the draw, Vihiga Bullets are still third on 32 points from 20 encounters.

In other matches, relegation threatened Nairobi Stima's secureda 3-1 win over Gusii United. Emmanuel Pala, Rawland Makati and Benjamin Chaka were the scorers for the power men, while Daniel Mutahi scored the lone goal for the hosts.

APS Bomet triumph 2-0 over Modern Coast, while Muli Children's Home FC beat Coast Stima 3-2 at Ruaraka grounds.

Results

Kibera Black Stars 2 Soy United FC 1

Kenya Police FC 1 Mt. Kenya United FC 1

APS Bomet FC 2 Modern Coast Rangers FC 1

Vihiga Bullets 0 Mwatate United FC 0

Kisumu Allstars FC 2 FC Talanta 1

Gusii FC 1 Nairobi Stima 2

Migori Youth 2 Kisumu Hot Stars 0

MCF FC 3 Coast Stima 2