Nigeria/Cameroon: Super Eagles Set for Friendly Duel With Lions of Cameroon

Three-time African champions, the Super Eagles are set for Friday's prestige international friendly against perennial rivals, the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.

On Tuesday, 18 players were on hand to loosen up at the training pitch of the Stadion Wiener Neustadt in Vienna, where both fierce rivals will do battle in what is their first clash in two years.

However, yesterday's arrival in Vienna of team Captain Ahmed Musa and forward Paul Onuachu has increased the number of players in camp to 20.

Before the duo arrived, goalkeepers Maduka Okoye, Francis Uzoho and John Noble; defenders William Ekong, Valentine Ozornwafor, Chidozie Awaziem and Jamilu Collins; midfielders Wilfred Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo, Abdullahi Shehu, Abraham Marcus and Samson Tijani and; forwards Alex Iwobi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Anayo Iwuala, Terem Moffi and Peter Olayinka who were the players already in camp.

It will be recalled that Cameroon's Indomitable Lions have had a lot of laughs at the expense of the Super Eagles in principally Africa Cup of Nations finals - 1984, 1988 and 2000.

But the Eagles edged the neighbours to the east 3-2 in the quarter finals of the last AFCON in Egypt two years ago, mauled the Lions 3-0 in a friendly in Belgium in October 2015 and were vastly superior over two legs in 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches in September 2017.

After Tuesday's training, Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr said he was satisfied with the session, and insisted the match against the Lions is an avenue to assess and evaluate what the new players can bring to the group.

Friday's clash will start at 8.30pm Nigeria time.