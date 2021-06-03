Nigeria: 600 Kaduna Nurses Face Dismissal for Joining NLC Strike - Union

3 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Mohammed I. Yaba

The Chairman, National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Kaduna State chapter, Comrade Ishaku Yakubu, on Wednesday raised alarm over the state government's decision to sack about 600 nurses in the state.

According to him, the government had already compiled the names of 1,300 nurses to be dismissed from service before reducing the number.

It could be recalled that Governor Nasir el-Rufai had on May 18, 2021 announced the dismissal of all nurses below GL14 for participating in the strike.

He directed the Ministry of Health to advertise vacancies for the immediate recruitment of new nurses to replace those dismissed.

Comrade Ishaku told Daily Trust exclusively that the government insisted on sacking the nurses for joining the labour union warning strike in the state.

He said the government excluded those on annual leave, study leave and maternity leave but included the names of two nurses kidnapped by bandits seven weeks ago in the state.

He said their national body and NLC leadership were informed of the latest move by the state government.

The Commissioner for Health, Aisha Baloni, didn't reply to a text message sent to her seeking reaction at the time of filing this report.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

