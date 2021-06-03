Tanzania: Mkuchika Reveals Last Words He Was Told By Magufuli

2 June 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Bethsheba Wambura

Dodoma — Nachingwea Urban MP, George Mkuchika has said the last statement that he was told by the late President John Magufuli was 'go get treated and come back to work'.

And because of the illness that forced him to be treated abroad, he did not witness the former president's funeral, who was laid to rest on March 26 at his ancestral home in Chato.

Mkuchika who was sworn today as the Minister of State in President's Office said he has currently recovered from the ailments and is ready to work.

The veteran minister spoke in parliament today while greeting law makers after he was given the opportunity to speak by Speaker Job Ndugai.

He said for more than three months he was out of the country where he had gone for treatment accompanied by his wife.

"To have a spinal cord problems it's not like having HIV, it was critical and my legs were affected but there they have professionals who helped me and I am fully recovered," he said.

However, he however stated that he was proud of Tanzania Constitution after it guided for the smooth transition and transfer of power to allow a new president to take over without chaos.

Speaking on his responsibilities, he said currently people should believe he is going to work and his work is special while waiting president's directions.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Maggots Help Zimbabwe Rural Villagers Put Food On the Table
South Africa Surpasses 1 Million Covid-19 Vaccinations Nationwide
Top Ugandan Army Generals On Retirement Lists Revealed
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Security Chiefs Fired in Angola Anti-Corruption Drive

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.