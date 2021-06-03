Tanzania: Mkuchika Reveals Last Words He Was Told By Magufuli

Dodoma — Nachingwea Urban MP, George Mkuchika has said the last statement that he was told by the late President John Magufuli was 'go get treated and come back to work'.

And because of the illness that forced him to be treated abroad, he did not witness the former president's funeral, who was laid to rest on March 26 at his ancestral home in Chato.

Mkuchika who was sworn today as the Minister of State in President's Office said he has currently recovered from the ailments and is ready to work.

The veteran minister spoke in parliament today while greeting law makers after he was given the opportunity to speak by Speaker Job Ndugai.

He said for more than three months he was out of the country where he had gone for treatment accompanied by his wife.

"To have a spinal cord problems it's not like having HIV, it was critical and my legs were affected but there they have professionals who helped me and I am fully recovered," he said.

However, he however stated that he was proud of Tanzania Constitution after it guided for the smooth transition and transfer of power to allow a new president to take over without chaos.

Speaking on his responsibilities, he said currently people should believe he is going to work and his work is special while waiting president's directions.