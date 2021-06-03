Tanzania: Former MPs Msigwa and Sugu Sue the Ag and Prisons Commissioner

Dar es Salaam — Former Iringa Urban MP, Peter Msigwa and former Mbeya Urban MP, Joseph Mbilinyi (Sugu), have both filed a constitutional case against Commissioner General of Prisons and the Attorney General.

In the case number 13 of 2021 that was filed at the High Court registry of Dar es Salaam protesting the violation of their basic constitutional rights while serving sentences handed down by Kisutu Resident Magistrate Court and Mbeya Magistrate Court.

Speaking to reporters today on June 2, 2021 Advocate Charles Tumaini, said the case will be heard for the first time on June 15, under a panel of three judges with more than 15 advocates of defense side.

He mentioned the judges who are presiding over the case as Judge Elinaza Luvanda, Judge Angaza Mwaipopo and Judge Edwin Kakolaki.

Some of advocates from defense sides are Mpale Mpoki, Charles Tumaini, Barnabas Kaniki and Simon Patrick.

"Basically in this there are many allegations but they have been divided in three parts where it is to complain about outdated prison rules, how prison culture works and other laws of the country,"

"The purpose of this case is to bring changes because we believe every person is a future prisoner, thus we have responsibility of bringing changes in the leagl system," he said.