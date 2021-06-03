Sudan - Speed Up Investigations Into 2019 Khartoum Massacre

press release

Sudanese authorities must speed up investigations into the killing of at least 100 protesters outside the military headquarters in the days following the military overthrow of President Omar al-Bashir, said Amnesty International today on the second anniversary of the massacre.

Thousands of peaceful protesters had camped outside the military headquarters in the capital Khartoum demanding transition to a civilian government when they were attacked using live bullets, whips, sticks and teargas by a combination of security forces from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) and the police.

"At least 100 peaceful protesters were killed by security forces, with at least 700 injured and hundreds arrested and detained," said Deprose Muchena, Amnesty International's Regional Director for East and Southern Africa.

"But as victims and their families continue to bravely demand justice, a Commission of Inquiry appointed to investigate the brutal crackdown has yet to issue even a preliminary report one year and seven months since it was set up."

In a report published in March 2020, Amnesty International documented a litany of human rights violations in the 3 June attack, including unlawful killings, use of excessive force; torture and other ill-treatment, arbitrary arrests and detention, sexual violence and enforced disappearances, committed by members of the RSF, NISS and the police.

"It is travesty of justice that two years since this senseless and unprovoked attack on unarmed protesters took place claiming dozens of lives, no investigation report has been published and no-one responsible for the bloodshed has been held accountable. Instead those demanding justice have faced further attacks," said Deprose Muchena.

On 11 May 2021, security forces shot dead at least two protesters and injured dozens more at a demonstration in Khartoum demanding justice for the massacre two years ago.

"Justice must be done and seen to be done for the victims of the 3 June massacre. The Sudanese government must accelerate investigations and prosecute those allegedly responsible irrespective of rank, in accordance with international fair trial standards. Impunity must not win," said Deprose Muchena.