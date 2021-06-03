Tanzania: Over 180bn/ - Allocated to Electrify 1,956 Villages

THE government through the Ministry of Energy has allocated 181bn/- for rural electrification in 2021/22 fiscal year. Minister for Energy, Dr Medard Kalemani told the parliament on Wednesday that all villages will be electrified by the end of next year.

Tabling his ministry's 2.3tri/- budget, Dr Kalemani said at least 1,956 villages are yet to be connected with electricity, and that with the coming fiscal year's budget, all villages across the country will be electrified under the third phase of the national rural electrification project, REA III round II.

Dr Kalemani said by December 2022, all 12,268 villages countrywide will be electrified. He said REA has already mapped the unconnected villages and engaged contractors who have been tested and passed, saying he was confident they will deliver within the stipulated timeline.

REA has been implementing its strategic plan for 2016/17 - 2020/21 which articulates the mandate, vision and mission, including strategies and activities that need to be carried out to reach the planned objectives. He said the project is fully funded by the government.

The Minister said Peri Urban project in Dar es Salaam and Coast regions as well as densification projects are also aimed at catering for areas and villages which in one way or another were skipped in the previous rural electrifications projects. He said the government does not want to leave any place without power as it facilitates industrial economic growth.

Between April 2020 and April this year, more than 18,844 institutions were connected, making a total of 28,044 electrified institutions countrywide.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The energy minister listed other projects that will be implemented in 2020/21 as Ruhudji project (358MW), Kakono (87MW), Rumakali (222MW), Malagarasi (45MW), Kikonge (300MW), Kinyerezi I Extension (185MW), Mtwara (300MW) and renewable energy projects (solar 150 megawatts, wind 200MW and coal 600MW).

"We're committed to increasing our power distribution networks," he added.

He said renewable energy projects and geothermal among others will be engaged because the government wants to have enough energy.

Other projects which are lined up for implementation in the coming financial year include the 400kV SingidaArusha- Namanga, 220kV Makambako- Songea, 220kV Bulyanhulu- Geita, 220kV Geita-Nyakanazi, 220kV Rusumo-Nyakanazi, and 400kV Iringa-Mbeya-Tunduma- Sumbawanga-MpandaKigoma-Nyakanazi, which is commonly known as Northwest grid.