Tanzania: MPs Thrilled Over 500m/ - Allocation to Tarura

2 June 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Nelly Mtema & Katare Mbashiru

PARLIAMENT on Wednesday cheered after the government unveiled good news that it will dish out 500m/- to every constituency in financing road construction under the Tanzania Rural and Urban Roads Agency (TARURA).

The good news was shared by the Minister of State in the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government, Ms Ummy Mwalimu.

Ms Mwalimu said the package is part of the 170bn/- released by the Ministry of finance for rural and urban roads fund. The Minister said it will be upon the respective constituency to decide on which road to upgrade.

"If you can decide to spend the 500m/- for the construction of a onekilometer of a tarmac road or upgrade 50-kilometers to gravel level, the choice is yours " said Ms Mwalimu amid applause from the members of parliament.

She said treasury released the funds to beef up the budget of TARURA since many parliamentarians appealed for increased budget of the agency to improve efficiency and make rural roads passable throughout the year.

She gave the announcement when answering a supplementary question by Mr Daud Venant (Igalula-CCM) on plans for increasing budget allocations to TARURA for smooth undertaking of its activities.

With this allocation, districts with more than one constituent are set to benefit, and the Minister assured MPs that they should expect more good things to come because the government is committed to have in place improved infrastructures.

Ms Mwalimu said the funds have been remitted directly to TARURA contrary to the usual procedures where the funds were channeled through Tanroads. According to her, this method will create effective tracking of the funds for renovations and constructions.

In the main question, Mr Venant wanted to hear the government's commitment to the construction of 89-kilometres roads stretch from Igunga - Miswaki - Loya - Migongwa -Magulyati -Iyumbu Singida.

Earlier, Deputy Minister Dr Festo Dugange said the road which connects the districts of Igunga and Uyui in Tabora region is key for economic activities, thus the government will inject funds upon availability of resources.

He said in 2021/22 financial year, the government has allocated 235m/- for Igunga and Uyui districts for upgrading and renovating 35-kilometres as well as two culverts.

Dr Dugange assured the Igalula Member of Parliament that the government will keep on renovating poor infrastructures so that they can be passable throughout the year, and that upgrading will be a continuing process depending on availability of funds.

