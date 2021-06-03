Tanzania: Country's Inflation Rate to Remain At Single Digit

2 June 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Nelly Mtema & Katare Mbashiru

THE government has affirmed that the inflation rate will always continue to be in the single digit, at least between 3.0 and 5.0 per cent, a rate that is in the East African Community agreement.

Minister for Finance and Planning, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba said in the National Assembly on Wednesday when responding to a question from Special Seats lawmaker, Cecilia Pareso (CHADEMA), who had requested to know when the government would curb inflation that had surged since December last year.

Statistics from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) show that the Annual Headline Inflation Rate had increased from 3.2 per cent that was recorded in March, 2021 to 3.3 per cent in April, 2021.

In the NBS website, it was stated that the increase of headline inflation rate means that the speed of price change for commodities for the year ended April, 2021 had increased compared to the speed that was recorded for the year ended March, 2021.

The overall index went up from 100.63 recorded in April, 2020 to 103.95 in April, 2021. When responding to the MPs question, Dr Nchemba said that inflation went up in January 2021 to an average of 3.5 per cent from 3.2 per cent that was recorded during the corresponding period in December 2020.

"This was caused by scarcity of some products in the market, something that usually occurs during the beginning of the year," he noted.

Dr Nchemba was also quick to point out that the annual headline inflation rate went down to 3.3 per cent in February 2021, meaning that products had started to be obtained in the market at lower cost in the market compared to during the corresponding period in January 2021.

The minister told the House that the major aim of maintaining inflation rate at the single digit aims at ensuring that different government strategies remained intact, including distribution of food items to different destinations as well as strengthening of the budget policy.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Maggots Help Zimbabwe Rural Villagers Put Food On the Table
South Africa Surpasses 1 Million Covid-19 Vaccinations Nationwide
Top Ugandan Army Generals On Retirement Lists Revealed
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Security Chiefs Fired in Angola Anti-Corruption Drive

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.