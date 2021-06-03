Africa: U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Visits Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kenya

2 June 2021
SudaNow (Khartoum)

Khartoum — A few weeks from the deadline set by Ethiopia to start the second phase of filling the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) in mid-June, the US administration has said it is re-sending its special envoy to the Horn of Africa to see how it could mitigate the differences and find a solution acceptable to Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia.

The American State Department said U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman will travel to Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kenya from May 31 to June 6.

The Arab gulf countries are some of the major investors in the funding of the huge dam. They also have leverage with the governments in Sudan and Egypt.

The envoy had already toured each of Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia and other countries in the Horn of Africa immediately after he was named to the Position.

The press release said the Special Envoy Feltman will meet with senior officials of the four countries "to discuss cooperative approaches to supporting a stable and prosperous Horn of Africa, including a resolution of the dispute over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam that is acceptable to all parties."

Copyright © 2021 SudaNow. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

