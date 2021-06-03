Sudan: U.S.$500 Million World Bank Grant for Water Resources in Sudan

Khartoum — Irrigation and Water Resources Minister, Yasir Abbas, has announced that World Bank has provided a grant of $500 million to the ministry. The Minister explained, today in statement to the official Sudan News Agency (SUNA) that he met World Bank Director for Middle East, Ousmane Dion and discussed with him the detailed procedures related to the implementation of the grant. He said the grant is divided as $300 million to $200 million for irrigation and water sectors, respectively.

The announcement of the grant follows a visit to Sudan by the Deputy Director of the World Bank, Hafez Ghanem, last week, during which he was received by Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Gen. Abdelfattah El Burhan, Prime Minister Aldallah Hamdok, as well as holding meetings with the Ministry of Finance about means of obtaining more funding from international institutions to support projects for achieving the goals of the transitional period and to reach the stage of sustainable democracy. Ghanem announced a $2 billion fund from the World Bank to finance infrastructure projects in Sudan and to support displaced people.

Ghanem said that he was pleased to meet Hamdok following the great success of the Paris Conference earlier this month, which he described as "very important".

In a statement following the session of the Paris Conference dealing with Sudan's international debt (currently estimated at around $80 billion), Hamdok announced that Sudan's debt arrears to the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the African Development Bank (ADB) have been cleared, further paving the way for Sudan's re-entry into the international financial community, and for Sudan's economic recovery.

The Paris Conference, which was attended by a large number of representatives of countries, international institutions, and businesses, was organised to support the democratic transition in Sudan and encourage international investments and partnerships.