Nigeria: Lagos Taskforce Arrests Three Suspects for Extorting Motorists

3 June 2021
This Day (Lagos)

The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Taskforce) has arrested three suspects, who posed as Local Government Traffic officers and extorted motorists in the Oshodi Area of the state.

The suspects were arrested yesterday on the orders of the Chairman, Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Shola Jejeloye after receiving complaints from some of their victims.

The suspects, Samuel Oyegbule (52), Olayiwola Thomas (53) and Kola Taiwo (47), had claimed to be working with Oshodi-Isolo Local Government.

According to the Taskforce, "The suspect had yesterday extorted N25,000 from one of their victims for obstruction. Another victim equally alleged he was extorted of the same amount the previous day."

The first victim who pleaded anonymity said "they walked up to my vehicle while waiting for traffic light in Oyetayo Street. They knocked on my side glass and I wound down to listen to them. They said I have committed a traffic offence and I was forced to Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Secretariat, Oshodi, where I was made to cough up N25,000 as fine".

The second victim, a bolt driver, said "I was arrested for dropping my client in front of his house in the inner street of Oshodi. It wasn't a major road or expressway or where there are bus stops. They refused to listen to my explanation.

They fined me N25,000."

The Taskforce said the victims alleged that the suspects select vehicles they know can pay their charges before arresting them on trumped-up charges and forcing them to the local government headquarters to make payment.

"They also brought into the same place several other vehicles arrested in the same manner like mine and they were made to pay as well as. Some of them were made to pay a higher amount", one of the victims added.

Warning other touts and persons who illegally issue tickets to motorists on public roads and streets, CSP Jejeloye noted that Taskforce would continue with the arrest of miscreants posing as council officials to extort road users.

"I have received a lot of complaints and we have taken time to analyse them. We have made our findings too. Lagos State Government would not tolerate such excesses", he added.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Maggots Help Zimbabwe Rural Villagers Put Food On the Table
South Africa Surpasses 1 Million Covid-19 Vaccinations Nationwide
Security Chiefs Fired in Angola Anti-Corruption Drive
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.