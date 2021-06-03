Nigeria: Soldiers, Others to Be Deployed for Ogun LG Elect

To build public confidence that the forthcoming Ogun State local government elections will be free and fair, the authorities of the state Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) have reached out to the Nigerian Army to help deploy soldiers in the state on election day.

They have also contacted other security agencies to assist in beefing up security for the elections that will hold on July 24.

The OGSIEC Chairman, Mr. Babatunde Osibodu, revealed government plans yesterday while fielding questions from journalists.

According to him, "The commission is synergising with the Nigerian army and other security agencies to ensure the protection of the electorate, as well as electoral materials, as this will guide against electoral malpractices and further build the confidence of the people."

Osibodu also charged the youths to utilise their voting numbers to form a common force in order to make their impact felt during the poll.

He equally advised them not to be used by any individual or political party to perpetrate violence.

"Those who fall between the age bracket of 18 and 35 are no doubt the majority; they can come together to form a common force and make bold statement politically," he stated.

Meanwhile, the OGSIEC has advised prospective voters who had either relocated from a different state or had moved from their former place of residence to a new one within the state to contact the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in order to be able to vote in the forthcoming local elections

Osibodu explained that the commission did not have the powers to carry out continuous voter's registration and polling unit's delimitation, as such power reside solely with INEC.