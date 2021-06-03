Cameroon: Stakeholders Urged to Finalise Preparations

The call was made by Sports and Physical Education Minister during the second preparatory meeting ahead of this competition held yesterday June 1, 2021 in Yaounde.

The Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi has called on the Cameroon Handball Federation alongside other stakeholders to make final touches to successfully organise the upcoming Senior Women Handball Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon. This was during the second preparatory meeting ahead of the competition which took place yesterday June 1, 2021 in Yaounde.

During the meeting, the President of the Cameroon Handball Federation, (FECAHAND) Senator Raymond-Lippert Mbita Mvaebeme gave stock of the progress made by the different commissions after the first meeting held barely one week ago. He assured the Minister that the preparations were going on hitch-free. Talking of feeding and hosting, the president of the federation opined that the three hotels to host delegations for this competition are set. As for transportation, he raised the issue of comfortable buses that will help transport the players.

Talking of infrastructure, the FECAHAND boss said structures to host the competition including the Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex, the Mfandena gymnasium and the pitch at the National Advanced School of Public Works were undergoing final renovation works. Senator Mbita equally thanked the Minister for renovating the gymnasium of Mfandena which will be used for training sessions. As for communication, it emerged from the meeting that some banners have already been put across Yaounde to announce the competition. It was equally highlighted that Cameroon Tribune has started special pages in prelude to the event.

Talking of health and Covid-19 in particular, stakeholders revealed that priority will be given to the surveillance of every one that will come in contact with the delegation, constant testing and the immediate care of persons who may test positive. The representatives of concerned ministries and institutions equally assured the Minister of their commitment to see that Cameroon organises a mouth-watering event.

At the end, the Minister urged the different actors to come together and organise an event that will further brandish the image of the country. It should be recalled that Cameroon has less than one week to host this prestigious event.