Cameroon: Tour of Cameroon - Local Cyclists Still to Convince

Cameroonian cyclists are yet to win a lap in the ongoing 17th edition of the International Cycling Tour of Cameroon. The fourth lap of the competition took place along the Loum-Limbe highway yesterday June 1, 2021 covering a distance of 129km. The race took off in Loum at 11:00 am in the presence of authorities of the Littoral Region.

A total of 57 cyclists were on the start list. The cyclists rode past towns and villages in the Littoral and South West regions under different climatic conditions. From take-off, the riders were grouped together showing rich display of talents in the sport. Some 12 riders were able to lead the race but not for long as they were joined by the peloton. The difference was made some 30km to the arrival point. The Bulgarians and French cyclists had full control distancing the rest of the group.

At the end of the competition, Ivanov Borislav from the national team of Bulgaria finished first in 3h22'13". Angelov Lachezar from Martigues Sport was second in 3h22' 16", 03" behind the first winner and Traoré Souleymane from the national team of Côte d'Ivoire was third in 3h25'16", 03'02". In the general classification, Leonien Alexandre from Martigues Sport is topping the table with a time record of 11h53'40". Leonien equally won the white jersey for the best youth of the competition and the yellow jersey for the overall best cyclist. He is followed by Andreev Yordan from Martigues Sport with the same time record. Clovis Kamzong Abossolo is third with 11h53'42", 02" behind the first rider.

The blue jersey for the best Cameroonian cyclist in the competition went to Kamzong Abossolo from SNH Vélo Club. The green jersey for the overall best on points went to Paul Daumont from Burkina Faso. The white and red dotted jersey for the best climber went to Genov Nicolay from Bulgaria. Cameroonians still have hopes that things will change for their cyclists given that the race is only midway gone.