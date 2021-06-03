Cameroon: Limbe - Tempest Wind Pulls Down SDO's Office Roof

2 June 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Governor Okalia Bilai visited the scene and instructed for a quick evaluation.

The roof of the Senior Divisional Office of Fako seated in Limbe has been blown off by a tempest wind. This was on May 31, 2021, shortly before midday following a heavy storming rain that pounded the city of Limbe and caused temporal electricity outage.

The roofs of many structures in Limbe, mostly in New Town, were also destroyed by the wild wind. Crops were destroyed in farms around Njalla Quan Sports Academy in Limbe III Sub-Division. The thunderous wind off-rooted several trees in the city of Limbe which blocked the roads hindering circulation.

Following the incident, South West Governor, Bernard Okalia Bilai, visited the scene in Limbe where he called for a quick evaluation of the damages. He instructed South West Regional Delegate for Housing and Urban Development to evaluate and estimate if the roof can be repaired if not another building could be sought for. "The SDO's Office is an old structure erected since the colonial days. Most parts of the structure are already giving way especially as it sits beside the seashore with much humidity that continually depreciates it. There are many aspects of the building to be examined," the Governor explained to the press. Office documents were spared from destruction given that the structure is decked but water still made its way into offices.

The Governor instructed the Limbe City Council to clear the fallen trees on the roads. Governor Okalia Bilai insisted that the tempest wind was just a natural phenomenon. No human life was lost in the incident.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Maggots Help Zimbabwe Rural Villagers Put Food On the Table
South Africa Surpasses 1 Million Covid-19 Vaccinations Nationwide
Security Chiefs Fired in Angola Anti-Corruption Drive
Top Ugandan Army Generals On Retirement Lists Revealed
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.