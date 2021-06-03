Nigeria: No Security Service Can Fight Insurgency, Banditry Alone - COAs

The Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya, Wednesday said the war against insurgency and banditry could not be won by a single service but through a synergy among all the security services.

He said that when he visited the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, at the Nigerian Air Force Headquarters, Abuja.

According to him, the centrality of air power to the success of the ongoing fight against insurgency, armed banditry and other forms of criminality in the country is very key.

"The earlier we all recognize that no Service can do it alone, the better for us as an armed forces and a Nation to surmount the current security challenges," he said.

In his part, Amao congratulated the COAS on his appointment and urged him to sustain the synergy of efforts by the Nigerian Army and the NAF in conjunction with other security agencies to rid Nigeria of all criminal activities.