Nigeria: No Security Service Can Fight Insurgency, Banditry Alone - COAs

3 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Idowu Isamotu

The Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya, Wednesday said the war against insurgency and banditry could not be won by a single service but through a synergy among all the security services.

He said that when he visited the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, at the Nigerian Air Force Headquarters, Abuja.

According to him, the centrality of air power to the success of the ongoing fight against insurgency, armed banditry and other forms of criminality in the country is very key.

"The earlier we all recognize that no Service can do it alone, the better for us as an armed forces and a Nation to surmount the current security challenges," he said.

In his part, Amao congratulated the COAS on his appointment and urged him to sustain the synergy of efforts by the Nigerian Army and the NAF in conjunction with other security agencies to rid Nigeria of all criminal activities.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Maggots Help Zimbabwe Rural Villagers Put Food On the Table
South Africa Surpasses 1 Million Covid-19 Vaccinations Nationwide
Security Chiefs Fired in Angola Anti-Corruption Drive
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.