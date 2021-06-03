Africa: Over 4.4 Million Covid-19 Recoveries Across Continent

3 June 2021
As of June 3, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached  4,864,308 while over 23,873,360 vaccinations have been administered across the continent.

Reported deaths in Africa reached  131,267 and  4,400,085 people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases -  1,675,013 - and  56,711 people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco ( 520,028 ), Tunisia ( 348,911 ), Ethiopia ( 272,036 ), Egypt ( 264,557 ), Libya ( 186,323 ) and Kenya ( 171,226 ).

For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers. The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well as national and regional public health departments.

AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers.

