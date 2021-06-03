Africa: Over 4.4 Million Covid-19 Recoveries Across Continent

A Zimbabwean receives a Covid-19 vaccine jab at Wilkins Hospital - Zimbabwe’s main vaccination center in Harare on May 12, 2021 when things were still on course. Then shortages began.

As of June 3, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached 4,864,308 while over 23,873,360 vaccinations have been administered across the continent.

Reported deaths in Africa reached 131,267 and 4,400,085 people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases - 1,675,013 - and 56,711 people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco ( 520,028 ), Tunisia ( 348,911 ), Ethiopia ( 272,036 ), Egypt ( 264,557 ), Libya ( 186,323 ) and Kenya ( 171,226 ).

For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers. The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well as national and regional public health departments.

