Nigeria: How Ortom's Security Aide Was Killed - Police

Mr Dega was killed in Jos, the Plateau State capital, this newspaper earlier reported.

The Plateau police command says Christopher Dega, the security adviser to Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, was trailed and killed in an 'isolated restaurant'.

The command's Public Relations Officer, Gabriel Ubah, said Mr Dega, who was also a retired Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of police, was shot in a restaurant at Bukuru in Jos, Plateau State capital.

"Investigations so far appeared that he was trailed and shot," Mr Ubah first said on Radio Nigeria on Wednesday and confirmed same to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday morning.

He also announced that some suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder as an investigation is ongoing.

Mr Dega was killed in Jos, the Plateau State capital, this newspaper earlier reported.

Benue and Plateau are neighbouring states in North-central Nigeria.

Before his retirement from the police, Mr Dega had served as commissioner of police in Borno and Edo states.

Bereaved

Mr Ortom, in his reaction, described the assassination of Mr Dega as a huge blow to his administration and the entire state.

"Retired AIG Dega served with me here and this is someone who has retired but is not tired and was very active. So for him to have been murdered in the manner they did, a retired AIG gunned down. This is very sad," the Governor stated.

He stressed that insecurity had bedevilled the country and called on security agencies to find the killers of his aide.

Meanwhile, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Terver Akase, told PREMIUM TIMES the remains of the deceased is expected to be transported to the state by Thursday.

Mr Dega's killing occurred few days after the murder of a former political adviser to President Goodluck Jonathan, Ahmed Gulak.

Mr Gulak, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), was shot dead on Saturday night by some gunmen in Owerri, Imo State.

The nation continues to battle with mounting bloodletting, violence and spiking crimes despite all the efforts of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, a retired military general, to stem the disturbing trend.