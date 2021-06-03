Nigeria: Arrest Killers of Benue Governor's Aide, Atiku Urges Govt

Mr Dega was killed in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

Nigeria's former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, says the security operatives, should apprehend the killers of the Benue Governor's security aide and a retired Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Christopher Dega.

"I commiserate with Governor Ortom on his loss of a personal aide. This blood-letting in our country with scant disregard to the sanctity of human life is worrisome.

"I urge for a calming of frayed nerves across all divides in the country and call on security operatives to fish out perpetrators of this and other cruel acts," Mr Atiku in short statement shared on social media on Wednesday.

Mr Dega was killed in Jos, the Plateau State capital, this newspaper earlier reported.

Benue and Plateau are neighbouring states in North-central Nigeria.

Before his retirement from the police, Mr Dega had served as commissioner of police in Borno and Edo states.

Mr Ortom, in his reaction, has described the assassination of Mr Dega as a huge blow to his administration and the entire state.

"Retired AIG Dega served with me here and this is someone who has retired but is not tired and was very active. So for him to have been murdered in the manner they did, a retired AIG gunned down. This is very sad," the governor stated.

He stressed that insecurity had bedevilled the nation and called on security agencies to find killers of his aide.

Mr Dega's killing occurred few days after the murder of a former political adviser to President Goodluck Jonathan, Ahmed Gulak.

Mr Gulak, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), was shot dead on Saturday night by some gunmen in Owerri, Imo State.