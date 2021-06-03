Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Records 25 New Infections in Five States

3 June 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ebuka Onyeji

No new death was recorded from the disease.

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 25 new COVID-19 infections in five states, the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (<a target="_blank" href="https://www.ncdc.gov.ng/">NCDC</a>) has said.

In an update on its official Twitter handle, the <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/health/health-news/459725-ncdc-urges-nigerians-to-prioritise-hand-hygiene-to-halt-spread-of-covid-19.html">NCDC</a> said the new figure, which is slightly higher than the 17 recorded a day earlier, raised the total infection in the country to 166,560.

The disease centre also said no new death was recorded from the infection on Wednesday, saying the death toll in the country remains 2, 099 in total.

Breakdown

With 10 new cases, Lagos, for the umpteenth time, topped the infection chart on Wednesday and was followed by Taraba State with nine new cases while Kaduna recorded three. Rivers and Kwara reported two and one respectively.

A total of 156,946 people have now been discharged after treatment since the disease began spreading in the country.

Also, more than one million tests have been conducted out of Nigeria's roughly 200 million people.

About two million people have received, at least, their first shots of the Oxford vaccines.

