Egypt: Int'l Cooperation Minister Represents Egypt at St. Petersburg Int'l Economic Forum

InternationalCooperation Minister Rania al-Mashat is representing Egypt at the 24th St.Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), the largest internationalevent to be held since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

The international forum is held during the period from June 2 through 5 to discussthe key economic issues facing the world as well as the emerging markets underthe theme; 'A Collective Reckoning of the New Global Economic Reality'.

Mashat said herministry works to promote economic ties between Egypt and the multilateral andbilateral development partners via the three principles of economic diplomacy;the Multi-stakeholder Platforms, ODA SDG Mapping, and Global PartnershipsNarrative with a view to supporting the State's development agenda.

The minister is set to hold bilateral meetings, as part of the event, with each of Adviser tothe Russian President Anton Kobyakov, Russian Minister of Industry and TradeDenis Manturov and Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikovto discuss Egyptian-Russian joint relations as well as boosting the economic cooperation between both countries.

Mashaat will also meet with other international officials during the event.

The minister will be a keynote speaker in a panel discussion on international cooperation as a driver for global development in addition to another one on the Russian-African cooperation.

