Egypt: Environment Min. Directs to Forge General Framework of National Committee for Combating Maritime Oil Pollution

Environment Minister Yasmine Fouad directed to form an action group to lay down a general strategic framework for the national committee for the national emergency plan for combating maritime oil pollution.

She made the remarks on Wednesday2/6/2021 while chairing a committee meeting on a proposed road map with an aim to finalize it as soon as possible in line with directives of the prime minister.

The talks reviewed the efforts exerted by the Environment Ministry in collaboration with the bodies concerned with confronting crises.

The meeting came up with a number of recommendations, including organizing a training program in the Suez Canal Authority.

The committee members agreed on the importance of activating the role of the committee's technical secretariat to lay down the standards of the general framework of the emergency plan, updating guidelines and assess places which are not covered by the current crisis combat centers.