Egypt: Sisi Thanks Judges, Judicial Employees for Their Efforts in Important Case

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi thanked on Wednesday 2/6/2021 all judges and judgment enforcement employees working at South Cairo Court for their diligent efforts in a very important case.

Authorities will reveal the case details upon completing all legal procedures, said Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady in a statement.

Sisi extended his thanks during a meeting with Justice Minister Amr Marwan to follow up the efforts afoot to modernize the justice system nationwide.

Marwan briefed the president on the ministry's efforts to improve efficiency of court premises and the progress of boosting digital connectivity between courts and correctional facilities, to streamline the measures of extending temporary legal custody through virtual or remote hearings.

Sisi instructed the bodies concerned to promote the use of state-of-the-art technologies to streamline court proceedings and litigation process.