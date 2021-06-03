Egypt: Sisi Chairs Meeting of Higher Council for Judicial Authorities

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi chaired on Wednesday 2/6/2021 the Higher Council for Judicial Authorities. The meeting tackled a number of unprecedented issues, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Radi said, noting that historic decisions were taken.
MENA
President Abdel Fattah El Sisi chaired on Wednesday 2/6/2021 the Higher Council for Judicial Authorities. The meeting tackled a number of unprecedented issues, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Radi said, noting that historic decisions were taken.
MENA
AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.