Egypt: Coordination Between Ministers of Emigration, Health to Enable Expatriates to Receive Vaccine

2 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs Nabila Makram has contacted Minister of Health Hala Zayed upon the request of Egyptians working abroad who want to return to their work places in Gulf countries and quickly need receiving COVID-19 vaccine.

A statement issued by the ministry on Wednesday 2/6/ 2021 said the ministry allocated 179 COVID 19 vaccination centers across the republic, all of them contain a section for vaccinating those who travel abroad.

The two ministers agreed that the details of the vaccination operation be posted the website of the Health Ministry to enable the expatriates get additional information about the vaccination process.

The two ministers agreed to another request by the expatriates, ie the registration of the vaccine certificates.

