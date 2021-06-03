South Africa: KZN Opens Driving License Testing Centres On Weekends

3 June 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Various KwaZulu-Natal Driving License Testing Centres (DLTC) will open their doors to the public over the weekends this month.

Residents of Pietermaritzburg and the Midlands will be able to go to the Mkondeni centre on the 5th and 6th of June, the 12th of June and 13th June, 19th and 20th June as well as 26th and 27th June to access services.

The centres will operate between 7 am and 1 pm.

Services that will be available include drivers and PRDP (Professional Driving Permit) licence renewals; collection of driver's licences; booking of learner's and driver's licences; and learner's licence tests.

"Members of the public must also bring an eye certificate from an optometrist that is not older than three months," said the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport.

Residents of Verulam and KwaDakuza (Stanger) can get assistance on Saturday and Sunday in June from 7am to 2pm and residents of Winklespruit can access services from 7am to 2pm.

The Ray Nkonyeni (Port Shepstone) centre will also open from 8am to 12 pm on weekends.

The Rossburgh testing centre in Durban will operate between 7:30am and 1:30pm on all Saturdays and Sundays in June, while the Empangeni and Pinetown centre will operate between 7am and 1pm on weekends.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved.

