Namibia: Germany-Namibia Landmark Accord - Negotiating the Price Tag of Redemption for Colonial Genocide

analysis

The devastating demographic and socioeconomic consequences of genocide can never be compensated. Improving the well-being of the descendants of the victims is, however, important. So is an adequate expression of remorse in recognition of the historical injustices.

Reinhart Kössler is a Professor in Political Science at the University of Freiburg in Germany. Henning Melber is Extraordinary Professor at the Department of Political Sciences, University of Pretoria, and the Centre for Gender and Africa Studies, University of the Free State.

The accord announced at the end of May 2021 between the Namibian and German governments on dealing with the consequences of the 1904-1908 genocide in the German colony of South West Africa made international headlines. For the first time in history, a former colonial power offered officially on a state-to-state level an apology for state-sponsored mass crimes.

The result of these protracted negotiations is ambivalent and has triggered divided responses. Reactions among the OvaHerero and Nama as descendants of the main victim communities were overall negative. They dismissed the agreement as an insult. Others consider the accord as being a potential template for efforts towards postcolonial reconciliation, also involving other former colonies and colonial powers. This may apply even where this...