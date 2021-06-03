South Africa: Bribe Lands Limpopo Traffic Officer in Hot Water

A traffic officer has been sentenced to 24 months imprisonment, suspended for five years for accepting a bribe.

Isaac Clifford Lubisi was arrested in 2017 as part of Operation Siyabangena, which sought to address traffic officer corruption in Limpopo.

"Lubisi's trial was lengthy and had many postponements but he was eventually found guilty and sentenced. He no longer qualifies to work as a traffic law enforcement officer and his registration will be cancelled," the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said on Wednesday.

Lubisi was sentenced in the Tzaneen Magistrate's Court.

Meanwhile, the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court has sentenced Olusey Babatunde Ajayi to a R10 000 fine or 12 months imprisonment with half of either sentence suspended for five years for operating as a bogus doctor.

"Ajayi was arrested as part of Operation Recall by the National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit [NTACU] and the Health Professional Council of South Africa to address doctors who were irregularly issuing medical certificates to heavy motor vehicle drivers seeking to apply for professional driving permits. A total of 16 bogus doctors were arrested as part of that operation and 14 of them have been convicted," the RTMC said.

Ajayi's co-accused Adeniyi Adeyemi Ogunsula is expected to appear before the same court for the conclusion of his trial soon.

"The outcomes of these trials provides for further evidence that the work of our anti-corruption team is bearing fruit. We call on members of the public to assist by reporting suspicions of traffic related corruption to ntacu@rtmc.co.za or on WhatsApp line 0832937989," the RTMC said.