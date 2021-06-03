Uganda: Govt Starts Upgrading Health Unit in Lira City

Residents of Lira East Division in Lira City will soon have access to better health services following the ongoing upgrade of Anyangatir Health Centre II.

The Ministry of Health is currently upgrading the facility into a health centre III.

The health centre, which serves about 11,000 people, has been allocated Shs1.5 billion towards its upgrade.

The project is implemented under Uganda Reproductive Maternal and Child Health Improvement project with support from the World Bank

The contract, which is expected to last 16 months, has been awarded to BMK Group Construction Company Limited.

During the ground-breaking ceremony on Friday, the outgoing Health minister, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, said the project will improve access to quality health services.

Dr Aceng, who is also the Lira City Woman MP, said the facility will have a maternity ward, one staff house, pit-latrines , a placenta pit, medical waste pit and an incinerator.

"The facility will offer services such as Out-Patient Department, handle in-patients and maternity, among others," she said.

Dr Aceng cautioned the contractor against doing shoddy work.

"I urge you to always ensure quality work. Every brick and cement that shall be used here must be tested before use," she said.

Ms Francisca Ayer, a nurse, said the construction of staff houses at the unit will enable health workers give timely services.

She, however, requested government to also work on the lighting system.

"We have a challenge with the lighting system. The solar system cannot sustain us since it often blacks out," Ms Ayer said.

She added that they will be able to admit more patients to the health centre.

Mr Lawrence Egole, the Resident City Commissioner, warned health workers against theft of medical supplies.

"Theft of drugs has crippled the operations of health facilities in the region because when I was in Dokolo District as the RDC, I had to arrest some technical people for stealing drugs but I don't want it to happen in Lira," he said.