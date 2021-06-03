Uganda: Indian High Commission Suspends Services Over Covid-19 Cases

2 June 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Nobert Atukunda

By Tonny Abet

The Indian High Commission in Kampala has suspended services after some of its staff tested positive for Covid-19.

Mr Edward Lakra, the second secretary at the High Commission, said some of the staff handling visitors at the consular section tested positive recently.

"In view of this as an exercise caution, it has been decided to suspend consular services of the mission from June 1 to June 6, expect services like EC and issue of certificates related to death of Indian nationals," Mr Lakra said on Monday.

During the first wave of the pandemic, workplaces had become hotspots of Covid-19.

With the cases on the rise again, the Ministry of Health has cautioned the public to observe standard operating procedures, and advised those eligible to go for vaccination.

Some employers are making it mandatory for their workers to get vaccinated.

However, the Health ministry maintains that vaccination is voluntary.

Recently top government technocrats recommended to President Museveni that teachers who have not taken Covid-19 vaccines should be blocked from classes while children in lower primary stay home for longer amid surging pandemic cases.

Mr Andrew Okello, a security officer at the Swedish Embassy in Kampala, on Monday said he had to take jab to keep his job.

"It is a requirement at my workplace to be vaccinated against Covid-19," he said.

Dr Daniel Okello, the Kampala Capital City Authority head of public health, said managers should develop risk reduction mechanisms and assess the situation before rushing to close offices.

"Whether or not to close depends on the nature of work you are doing and how many people who have tested positive and the risk factors attached. Each organisation should have its risk profile and when they should be able to close," Dr Okello said.

Uganda has registered at least 47,761 Covid-19 cases with 46,150 recoveries and 362 deaths.

A total of 647, 357 people have been vaccinated to date.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Maggots Help Zimbabwe Rural Villagers Put Food On the Table
South Africa Surpasses 1 Million Covid-19 Vaccinations Nationwide
Top Ugandan Army Generals On Retirement Lists Revealed
Security Chiefs Fired in Angola Anti-Corruption Drive
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.