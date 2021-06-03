Seychelles: Old Mutual to Build Four-Star Hotel in Victoria Falls

3 June 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Business Writer

Property giant, Old Mutual Zimbabwe, through its life assurance arm, Old Mutual Life Assurance Company Zimbabwe (OMLAC), is set to construct a four-star hotel in Victoria Falls city, a Government minister revealed on Tuesday.

The deal comes as Government is working on a feasibility study for the development of bulk infrastructure in the resort city.

Victoria Falls has been designated as a Special Economic Zone, and the feasibility study will inform the viability of the proposed economic activities and infrastructure needs.

To finance and undertake the feasibility study, which will be conducted in the Masuwe Area of the Victoria Falls Economic Zone, OMLAC reportedly agreed to meet the costs amounting to US$430 948,29.

Briefing the media during a post Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said in exchange for the funding, Government will allocate the corporate giant 55 hectares of land under lease.

Once OMLAC recovers the cost of the feasibility study (US$430 948,29) it will then have to pay rentals for the land, Minister Mutsvangwa pointed out.

Old Mutual, which is already one of the country's biggest property owners, is reportedly planning to construct "a four-star hotel with a 5 000-seater conference centre, a hospital facility, a golf course, and a shopping mall".

Interestingly the latest development comes as Old Mutual is also involved in the construction of the Palm River Hotel in Victoria Falls.

Spencers Creek Pvt Ltd in partnership with Old Mutual Zimbabwe invested approximately US$24,6 million in land and construction of the 71-room four-star hotel, which is expected to commence operations this July.

Meanwhile, in another development earmarked for the resort city, Government also approved a joint venture between the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) and Zambezi Crescent (Pvt) Ltd.

The two entities are in partnership for the revamping and upgrading of all of ZimParks' lodges at Zambezi Camp to an agreed market-related status at a total cost of US$3 009 000.

This amount will be contributed by Zambezi Crescent (Pvt) Ltd while ZimParks will provide exclusive rights to the use of the lodges at the camp and their surroundings.

The project will be implemented as a joint venture over 25 years with the parties sharing profits on a 50/50 basis, according to Minister Mutsvangwa.

She said the joint venture is set to significantly improve the performance of the Zambezi Camp Lodges which are strategically located along the banks of the Zambezi, but have been performing poorly over the years. -- www.ebusinessweekly.co.zw.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Maggots Help Zimbabwe Rural Villagers Put Food On the Table
South Africa Surpasses 1 Million Covid-19 Vaccinations Nationwide
Security Chiefs Fired in Angola Anti-Corruption Drive
Top Ugandan Army Generals On Retirement Lists Revealed
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.