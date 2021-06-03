Zimbabwe: Govt in Campaign to Address Child Pregnancies

in MASHONALAND CENTRAL

A massive health education campaign to educate communities about the negative implications of child pregnancies following sustained high cases of teen waiting mothers has started in Mashonaland Central..

In 2019, 738 pregnancies for expecting mothers under the age of 16, were registered at different health facilities in the province and in 2020, the number remained high with 730 registrations.

So far this year alone, 288 pregnancies by under 16 girls have already been registered.

Health authorities here say the number is too high and worrisome as it could torpedo successes recorded in the reduction of maternity mortality as well as the fight against HIV and AIDS.

They partly blame artisanal miners for luring the girls with cash.

Previously, older men were responsible for the pregnancies but worryingly, teenage boys are now also fathering children with teenage girls.

Acting Mashonaland Central provincial medical director Dr Rudo Mari-Masanganise said they were addressing the high incidents of teen pregnancies, including encouraging victims to seek healthcare.

"We are trying to reach them through our various stakeholders like community leaders, traditional leaders and political leaders to raise awareness about the negative implications of teen pregnancies.

"We teach both girls and boys about health issues that come with early pregnancies and indulging in early," she said.

"We also have some programmes such as adolescent and sexual reproductive health programme where we encourage teenagers to come and seek reproductive health services," said Dr Mari-Masanganise.

In separate interviews district medical officers for Mazowe, Mbire and Guruve said it was all systems go, to end teen pregnancies.

"We are encouraging victims to seek healthcare so that they can get help quickly.

"We are also educating them both boys and girls about the negative effects of early pregnancies," said Dr Precious Madziwa of Mazowe.

"We are doing health education. The challenge here is early school drop-outs because of human wildlife conflicts, people fear sometimes to walk around because of the presence of wild animals," said Dr Edwix Chidziva of Mbire.

"There are religious issues of some apostolic sects as well as mining activities in this district that have caused an increase in cases of teenage pregnancies," said Dr Tinashe Mandisodza of Guruve.

"The numbers of teen pregnancies are too high and worrisome so we are doing health education on the same," said Dr Mandisodza.

According to non-governmental organisation, FACET, most parents in these communities do not value education mainly because of poverty, most girls then opt for marriage to escape the poverty, while some are forced by parents.

They encourage continuous education is needed targeting the girls, the boys and the community at large.

They are many players in this so the approach has to be holistic.

FACET, which works closely with the World Health Organisation (WHO), has been working in Mazowe to educate boys and girls in this regard.