Zimbabwe: Protection Order Against Hubby Fails

Court Correspondent

A disgruntled woman's bid to get protection from her husband who is allegedly chasing her out of the matrimonial home hit a snag after she made a wrong application and was dismissed.

Yeukai Mupfapairi had approached the Harare Civil Court seeking a protection order against her husband, Martin Mavhunga, whom she alleged was chasing her out of the house in order to sell it.

Mupfapairi failed to convince magistrate Ms Meenal Narotam that Mavhunga was abusing her or making violent threats on her, resulting in her application being dismissed.

However, she was told to apply for an interdict which forbids Mavhunga from selling their matrimonial property.

Mupfapaviri had told the court that Mavhunga was giving her no peace as he was constantly telling her to move out of their matrimonial home.

"I used to stay with him. We got married in 2013 and he moved out in 2018 to where he is staying.

"Recently, he came to our house and sold the tiles which we wanted to use for roofing the house.

"He does not take care about our children and he sends me messages saying I should vacate the house because he wants to sell it.

"The problem is, he is chasing me out of the house but we bought it together in 2015," she said.

Mavhunga refuted the allegations and told the court that Mupfapairi was fabricating lies against him.

"The reason why I sold the tiles is because I wanted to pay duty for a truck I purchased in the United Kingdom. When it comes to the house, I have never chased her away because it belongs to our children," he said.

Ms Narotam dismissed Mupfapairi's application for failing to substantiate her claim for a protection order.