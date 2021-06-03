Zimbabwe: 27 Drinkers Nabbed, 1 Shot for Attacking Cops

Police last Friday shot and injured a patron before arresting 27 imbibers at a bar in Mutare on allegations of attacking police officers who were enforcing lockdown regulations.

The incident occurred around 10pm at Legends Bar in Chikanga high density suburb.

It is alleged that when police arrived at the bar, the patrons became violent and started attacking them resulting in one of the patrons being shot on the right thigh after warning shots were initially fired.

Police subsequently arrested 27 others on the scene and they were detained for further investigations.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests and warned the public against attacking police officers. "We would want to warn members of the public against attacking police officers who will be carrying out their duties or enforcing lockdown regulations.

"This follows an incident which occurred at Legends Bar, Chikanga in Mutare on May 29, 2021 at around 2200 hours where police officers who were enforcing lockdown measures were attacked by patrons.

"Police managed to arrest 27 offenders and one male was shot on the right thigh after he continued attacking the police officers who were on duty," he said.

Police recently warned that owners of bars, beerhalls and nightclubs who breached lockdown regulations faced arrest and would be reported to the Liquor Licensing Board which could revoke their licences,

They urged the public to report bar owner defying lockdown orders.

Government has ordered bars, beerhalls and nightclubs to remain closed as part of measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 while bottle stores can sell alcohol to customers who cannot drink on site.

Police said they will ensure that licences confiscated were handed over to the relevant Government arms for the stipulated penalties to be effected.

In November last year, more than 1 400 bar and nightclub owners around Harare were arrested on allegations of disregarding national lockdown regulations, with police deploying more officers to ensure compliance with health protocols.

This came after police noted that there were increased cases of people violating curfew regulations and widespread public drinking at shopping centres, especially in high-density suburbs.