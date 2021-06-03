Zimbabwe: History Favours Stidolph Yard

3 June 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Takudzwa Chitsiga

Sports Reporter

THE Bridget Stidolph stable will fancy their chances to win the 2021 OK Grand Challenge horse race at Borrowdale Park on Saturday.

They have three runners in the big race.

The yard have had a rich history, in the past four years, and could strike gold once again.

Stidolph yard will saddle Peggson, Wantage and Only Him and possibly Fortuna Doro and Christofle.

The last two will only get a run, if there are some late scratchings.

Fortuna Doro and Christofle are listed as the first and second reserve runners.

The stable have been dominant, in this race, in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Duffy's Call, from their yard, won the 1800 meters race, and so did Royal Honour and Simona, who has since migrated to South Africa.

Saturday's race will see Stidolph stable bringing to the starting stalls Peggson, a six-year-old gelding, who has won nine races from 1 200m to 2 000m.

The most notable victory was the 1600m Ipi Tombe Stakes and the 2 000m Castle Tankard (Gr1), in 2019.

Although Peggson has not won the OK Grand Challenge, he ran second to his stable companion, Simona in 2018 and 2019.

The runner has proved he can carry weight, and win, and has a good draw for Saturday, providing he gets off to a good start, and doesn't lose his position.

His last outing was in the Independence Trophy on May 2.

Wantage has seven wins to his credit, which includes Zimbabwe 2000, second leg of the Triple Crown.

He was second to Lily Blue, in the other two legs of the Triple Crown, the Zimbabwe Guineas and the Zimbabwe Derby.

As a four-year-old, Wantage has lived up to that early promise.

He won the 1 600m Ipi Tombe Stakes in March, beating Saturday's runners Mr Greenlight, Three To Tango, Yarraman, Bugatti Blue, Fareeq and Peggson, at level weights.

His next victory was in the 2000m Breeders Champions Cup (L) and Mr Greenlight, Yarraman and Three To Tango followed him across the line.

The third runner, Only Him, will be making his second appearance at Borrowdale Park.

Only Him, made a name for himself when he held on to narrowly beat the fancied Diesel And Dust, in the 2 400m Zimbabwe Derby, on May 16.

Prior to that this lightly-raced three-year-old had won, over 1 400m, at the Vaal.

Reserve runners, who may make the final field, Fortuna Doro and Christofle, have good records.

The former won the 1 100m Hachiman Sprint in 2020 and seven of his other eight wins have all been in sprints.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Maggots Help Zimbabwe Rural Villagers Put Food On the Table
South Africa Surpasses 1 Million Covid-19 Vaccinations Nationwide
Security Chiefs Fired in Angola Anti-Corruption Drive
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.