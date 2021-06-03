Zimbabwe: Winless Whawha, Triangle Clash

Senior Sports Reporter

IT'S likely to be an intense game when winless Whawha and Triangle clash in the Chibuku Super Cup at Mandava today.

Both sides are in search of their first win in the tournament.

The match gets underway at 11am.

Triangle coach, Taurai Mangwiro, said they need to keep believing.

"We have to be positive. At the moment, we are down but I believe there is still everything to play for," he said.

"We play against an opponent we have very little knowledge about and that makes them a difficult opponent.

"And, worse now, because they are in the same predicament as ours, where they have lost their first two games.

"So, we have to take them seriously and not try to look down upon them. Once we can get a victory, it means we would have breathed some life into our own campaign.

"And, that's exactly what we need at this juncture." Whawha were hammered 0-6, by FC Platinum, in their first match.

They went on to lose to Ngezi Platinum 0-3, which means they are yet to score, in this tournament.

Triangle, the 2018 Chibuku Super Cup winners, lost 1-3 to Ngezi Platinum, in the opening match.

They then went down 1-2 to FC Platinum, in their other match.

"We have been poor defensively, as a team, you look at the goals in the game against FC Platinum, for example," said Mangwiro.

"Two goals that could have been easily avoided but, somehow, we didn't manage and we were punished.

"At the same time, the conversion has not been sound. We haven't done justice to the opportunities that we are creating."

They will be missing vice-captain Brian Chikwenya who is injured.