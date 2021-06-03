Nigeria: Govt, Health Workers Disagree Over Enhanced Hazard Allowance

The federal government and health sector workers have again failed to reach agreement on the percentage increase on the hazard allowance of the workers.

At the resumed negotiations between the federal government and the leadership of the professional bodies in the health sector, the government made an offer to increase the N5,000 monthly hazard allowance for all health workers by 350 per cent and 600 per cent for junior workers and senior workers, respectively.

When computed, the government offer amounted to about N17,500 monthly for junior workers and N30,000 monthly for senior workers.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige disclosed the proposed increase on Tuesday night after a meeting between the two sides held at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

THISDAY, however, gathered that the health workers rejected the federal government's proposal.

A source at the closed-door meeting told THISDAY that the health workers led by the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) and the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) demanded for an increase of about N250,000 monthly which government refused to grant.

A statement issued by the Deputy Director/Head Press and Public Relations, in the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Mr. Charles Akpan said the government side led by the Minister of State for Budget and Planning, Mr. Clem Agba, gave a counter offer to the earlier submissions made by the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and affiliate associations and the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU).

Ngige said the federal government has moved up from the N5000 monthly hazard allowance paid to all health workers in Nigeria, offering 350 percent and 600 percent increments for junior workers and senior workers respectively. He said, "The Government side gave them that offer based on the reality that we have on ground, that the economy is not doing very well and the capital component of the budget is actually being funded on borrowing. The earnings of the Government have also drastically gone down.

"So, they are going back to their people with the government offer and they asked for two weeks adjournment to enable them to conclude consultation with their members and report back to us."

Ngige added that they agreed that the offers should be left as it is until both parties go back for consultations with their members and return in two weeks time for further negotiations.

Earlier while making his opening remarks, Ngige said the federal government has agreed in principle to increase the retirement age of doctors and other health workers from 60 to 65 years and 70 years for consultants.