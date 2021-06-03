Nigeria: Over 80% of Registration Problems Caused By Candidates - JAMB

3 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Chidimma C. Okeke

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board says over 80 per cent of problems encountered by prospective candidates in the registration of 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and Direct Entry are self-created by the students.

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, said this during a monitoring exercise for some prospective candidates, who were unable to register for the exam the registration window was closed on 29 May, 2021, at centres in Kogo-Bwari and Garki-2, Abuja.

He expressed concern that many of the candidates failed to follow simple instructions on registration process as put in place by the Board, adding that over 80percent of the challenges encountered were self-created by the candidates.

He said: "Many of them were sending wrong things and commands for NIN, making NIMC unable to verify such numbers. The problems are self-created by the candidates, you are sending messages for a profile code and no credit of N50"

He said the exercise was for people to come and defend their claim on the challenges, especially those who claimed not to have NIN or obtained NIN late.

