Liberia: Sen. Pro-Tempore Chie Vs. Daniel Sando

Senate President Pro-Tempore of the Liberian Senate Albert T. Chie says here the Liberian Senate has terminated the services of the Administrative Assistant in the office of Grand Bassa County Senator Nyonblee Kangar Lawrence, Daniel Sando. But Sando denies he is fired, insisting that he still works in the office of Senator Lawrence and will go to office today, Thursday, June 3.

He was recently suspended for one month without salary by his boss Senator Lawrence after he accused the Senate of taking a bribe of US$20,000 to approve request from the Central Bank of Liberia for the printing of new family of Liberian bank notes, totaling over 48 billion Liberian dollars.

The Senate subsequently welcomed the decision of Senator Lawrence at the time against Mr. Sando and announced an investigation into the allegation.

The Liberian Senate says while it encourages free speech and freedom of the press, as provided for under Article 15 of the 1986 Constitution; such freedom comes with responsibility. Under the laws of Liberia, bribery is a serious crime, and the burden of proof lies on the shoulder of the accuser.