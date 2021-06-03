South Africa: Govt Cash Balances Increase in May

3 June 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

During the month of May 2021, net domestic short-term loans decreased by R6 661 million, says the National Treasury.

In a statement, the department said net domestic long-term loans inclusive of redemptions and switch transactions increased by R26 118 million.

"In addition, foreign loans of R6 million were repaid. National Revenue Fund receipts of R356 million were recorded resulting from revaluation profits on foreign currency transactions, premiums on debt portfolio restructuring and premiums on bond transactions," reads the statement.

National Revenue Fund payments of R168 million were incurred resulting from premiums on debt portfolio restructuring.

The Treasury said government's cash balances in May increased by R13 325 million to R304 846 million.

"The South African Reserve Bank accounts, sterilisation and foreign currency deposits, amounted to R136 608 million. Cash balances with commercial banks amounted to R168 238 million," it said.

More detailed information on the provisional figures will be included in the monthly statements of the National Revenue, Expenditure and Borrowing, which will be released on 30 June 2021.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Maggots Help Zimbabwe Rural Villagers Put Food On the Table
South Africa Surpasses 1 Million Covid-19 Vaccinations Nationwide
Security Chiefs Fired in Angola Anti-Corruption Drive
Top Ugandan Army Generals On Retirement Lists Revealed
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.