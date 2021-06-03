South Africa: Govt Cash Balances Increase in May

During the month of May 2021, net domestic short-term loans decreased by R6 661 million, says the National Treasury.

In a statement, the department said net domestic long-term loans inclusive of redemptions and switch transactions increased by R26 118 million.

"In addition, foreign loans of R6 million were repaid. National Revenue Fund receipts of R356 million were recorded resulting from revaluation profits on foreign currency transactions, premiums on debt portfolio restructuring and premiums on bond transactions," reads the statement.

National Revenue Fund payments of R168 million were incurred resulting from premiums on debt portfolio restructuring.

The Treasury said government's cash balances in May increased by R13 325 million to R304 846 million.

"The South African Reserve Bank accounts, sterilisation and foreign currency deposits, amounted to R136 608 million. Cash balances with commercial banks amounted to R168 238 million," it said.

More detailed information on the provisional figures will be included in the monthly statements of the National Revenue, Expenditure and Borrowing, which will be released on 30 June 2021.