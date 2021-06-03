South Africa: The Young and the Voteless - Cape Wrestles With Youthful Problem Ahead of Municipal Polls

analysis

New head of elections in the Western Cape, Michael Hendrickse, says an investigation into whether conditions for the 2021 Local Government Elections are conducive is a necessary step, but there is one important step he is trying to improve: the number of young people taking part in the election process.

"I've got the passion for elections, but I'm not young anymore," said Michael Hendrickse, the Western Cape head of the Independent Electoral Commission in an interview with Daily Maverick.

This year, the country will go to the municipal polls during the Local Government Elections.

Hendrickse said the low numbers of young people registering to vote "is always a challenge we have". According to IEC statistics before the Western Cape legislature's local government oversight committee, there are only 3,490 people between the ages of 18 and 19 who are registered to vote in the Western Cape. In comparison, the Stats SA mid-year population estimates for 2020 show that in the Western Cape there are 500,852 people between the ages of 15 and 19.

This was not only a problem the IEC faced, but society, too, said Hendrickse. The IEC was trying to work on this, "to see to what extent we...