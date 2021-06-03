South Africa: An Artist's Firm Grip On the Banal Cuts to What Is Real

analysis

Aviwe Plaatjie's first solo exhibition at Ebony/Curated is a hit despite the mundanity it presents.

Aviwe Plaatjie could not have arrived at a better time on our art scene with his exhibition Makwande.

Shifts in the art market and society have primed us in a way to receive his art with open arms. It is not simply that what is being referred to as black portraiture is selling well on auctions in the US and in other art capitals, there has been somewhat of a flood of this genre at galleries and virtual art fairs. Everyone is on the lookout for the next Amoako Boafo, the Ghanaian artist whose works have fetched as much as R17-million. But there are also other reasons for this flurry of portraits - #blacklivesmatter has compelled artists to represent black identities and celebrate blackness.

The degree to which Plaatjie's figurative work ties in with these shifts might be what is making us take notice of his art, but, interestingly, what is most satisfying about it is also the manner in which it doesn't conform to these art "trends". This may explain why his debut show at Ebony/Curated in Cape Town has been a sell-out.

It...