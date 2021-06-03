South Africa's Grand Plan to Get Pensioners Signed Up for Vaccination

analysis

Pension payout sites around SA will on Thursday see an ambitious, multipartner Covid-19 vaccination initiative unfold, with community healthcare workers persuading as many as possible among an initial 280,000 beneficiaries to register for their vaccines by the weekend.

The monthly pension payouts to an estimated 3.5 million South Africans aged over 60 continue into next week at post offices, mobile post offices, Boxer Store and other retail outlets, plus banks, where thousands of healthcare workers (HCWs) and community development practitioners (CDPs) will now walk the queues.

They have instructions not to engage with any anti-vaccination sentiments expressed but to actively encourage pro-vaccine pensioners to help broadcast the multiple benefits of receiving the jab.

The HCWs and CDPs will be bussed to South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) payout points, where they will report to site managers. Their own team managers were cautioned that pensioners are both vulnerable and afraid of strangers approaching them on payout day, given the usually high rates of muggings near or around such sites.

Judging from a hurried multistakeholder cyberbriefing on Wednesday, the healthcare workers are being encouraged to use their own cellphones to minimise infection risk and more easily access...