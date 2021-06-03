Kenya: City Hall Sets Aside Sh374.9 Million to Clear Kemsa Debt

3 June 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Collins Omulo

City Hall has set aside Sh374.9million to clear the debt owed to the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa).

The move aims to end the almost three-year row between City Hall and the authority, which has seen county health facilities suffer perennial drug shortages.

County Assembly Budget and Appropriations Committee chair Robert Mbatia said the payment of the entire debt will ensure drugs are supplied to all health facilities in good time.

"There has been a problem getting drug supplies from Kemsa because of the outstanding bill. But since this debt will now be paid in full, drugs will now be supplied to all our facilities," said Mr Mbatia.

Kemsa and the Nairobi County government have been embroiled in a tussle over the debt since 2017. That year, Kemsa stopped supplying county hospitals over a Sh285 million debt.

Other drug suppliers

It took the intervention of President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki for Kemsa to resume supplies.

But the tussle arose again in 2019 when former Governor Mike Sonko announced his administration was considering turning to other drug suppliers, accusing Kemsa of being unreliable.

However, in October, 2020, City Hall paid Sh166.9 million to the agency to offset part of the then Sh353 million debt.

This is after Kemsa revealed that out of Sh2.8 billion owed to it by seven counties, Nairobi topped the list.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Maggots Help Zimbabwe Rural Villagers Put Food On the Table
South Africa Surpasses 1 Million Covid-19 Vaccinations Nationwide
Security Chiefs Fired in Angola Anti-Corruption Drive
Top Ugandan Army Generals On Retirement Lists Revealed
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.