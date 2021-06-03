Kenya: Equity Named Best Bank in Kenya By Think Business

Nairobi — Equity Bank Kenya has received 22 accolades in the 2021 Banking Awards by Think Business cementing the bank's position as the leading bank in Kenya.

For the 10th year in a row, Equity was ranked Best Overall Bank in Kenya and Best Bank in Sustainable CSR for the 5th year running.

The Bank also garnered first position in 10 other categories which included Best Tier 1 Bank, Best Bank in Trade Finance, Best Bank in Agriculture and Livestock Financing¸ Best Bank in Asset Finance, Best Bank in Mobile Banking, Best Bank in Product Innovation, Best Bank in Agency Banking, Best Bank in Internet Banking, Best Commercial Bank in Microfinance and Bank with the lowest charge for individuals.

Equity took 1st runner up position in 4 categories including Best Bank in SME Banking, Best Bank to borrow from, Best Bank in Mortgage Financing and the Special Judges Award for Product Innovation for the Kenya Cereal Enhancement Programme Climate Resilient Agricultural Livelihoods Window (KCEP-CRAL), e-voucher mobile program targeting smallholder farmers and agro dealers.

Additionally, Equity took third place in the Best Retail Bank, Best Bank in Digital Banking and Most Customer- Centric Bank award categories reinforcing the brand's positioning as a people-centred, digital bank and the bank for all irrespective of the sector or segment they are in.

In the leadership categories, Equity Group MD and CEO Dr. James Mwangi was crowned CEO of the Year for his contribution to financial inclusion, for steering the dynamism of the region's banking sector and for his role in championing corporate social investment in the various communities that Equity operates in. Dr Mwangi has been feted CEO of the Year for 5 years now since 2017.

Edwin Kiburu, who serves as a Technical Product Manager in charge of Lifestyle Payments also won the Outstanding Young Banker Award marking the 3rd year that Equity has bagged the award. A testament that Equity is passionate about professional youth empowerment, leadership development and mentorship.

While receiving the awards in a virtual ceremony, Equity Bank Kenya Managing Director Gerald Warui commented on the win saying, "The recognition by the Think Business Banking Awards has reinforced our position in the market as a bank that customers have trusted, a bank that listens and cares for customers, a bank that enables businesses to grow and thrive, a progressive bank that offers self-service digital solutions and a bank that is responsive to the market and customer needs."

Gerald further added that Equity remained committed to investing in innovation, processes, systems and in staff to spearhead the progress, dynamism and digitization of the banking sector for a better Kenya and Africa at large.

"We are strong advocates of the shared prosperity model and we continue to leverage our commercial infrastructure to implement social impact programs implemented through Equity Group Foundation (EGF). The Wings to Fly program and Elimu scholarship programme have continued to have impact on young people who excel in their academic pursuits while also demonstrating leadership capabilities. Other impactful programs aligned to our social impact thematic areas include Equity Afia, the medical franchise of EGF, 35 million trees tree-planting initiative and financial education and entrepreneurship among others." added Mr. Warui.

The Banking Awards by Think Business, which have been running for the past 16 years, are organized by Think Business Limited, a strategic research and competitive intelligence company specializing on the financial sector. The main objective of the Awards is to encourage innovation, prudence and stability in the banking sector by recognizing, awarding and celebrating exemplary performers.

Commenting on Equity's win, Think Business CEO, Ochieng Oloo said, "By showcasing the best performers in the industry, we aim to present the banking public with an opportunity make informed banking decisions. Equity has emerged top in a closely contested process that saw multiple industry players submit entries for consideration."