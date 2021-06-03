Liberia: UL Law Students Present Library to Administration

A library equipped with brand new computers and law school books has been presented to the administration of the University of Liberia (UL) by the outgoing leadership of the Law School Students Association (LAWSA) at the University of Liberia, a boost to learning activities at the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law at UL.

Making the presentation on behalf of his class and leadership team Wednesday, 2 June at the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law on UL's Capitol Hill campus, outgoing class president Mr. Al Varney Rogers said the entire project cost over US$10,000. The project included the painting of the facilities and other infrastructure works.

According to Mr. Rogers, the presentation of the equipped library was in fulfilment of a promise earlier made a few months back that taking up student leadership is not about agitation, but it's about complementing the efforts of administration.

He said with the supervision of Judge Eva Mppy Morgan, the class succeeded in carrying out the project, recalling how she had insisted that despite the circumstances during the coronavirus crisis, the project must still go on.

Rogers gave Judge Morgan credit for being the brain behind the project as she made all of the push and reached out to ensure its success.

Having received the presentation, Rev. Dr. Julius Sarwolo Nelson, President of the University of Liberia appreciated the students for their contribution in the upliftment of the university, saying administration will sell the message to other student leaders and various associations as a way of encouraging them to continue to make their contribution to the institution.

During the program, Dr. Nelson recalled how Management Students at the university similarly made a decision during UL's 101st graduation program to get a mini bus to facilitate their professors' transportation between UL's Fendall and Capitol Hill campuses.

He indicated that he is very happy for the innovative spirit of UL student leaders, assuring them that "whatever little we can do in whatever way to the upliftment of the university, this administration will always appreciate that and give all the support and commitment for our partnership."

Cllr. T. Negbalee Warner, Dean of Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law commended the tremendous contribution of the class to the law school, saying "everyone here will testify that from the painting, from the shelves, from the structures, what they did is amazing."

Further, Dean Warner commended Dr. Nelson's leadership at UL for moving the institution a step further by introducing computer - based entrance at the graduate and professional school levels. According to Cllr. Warner, the law school has received an additional seven laptops and three desktop computers beside what the school has been operating.

For his part, former Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of Liberia Cllr. Philip A. Z. Banks said he takes pride in accepting the donated materials, the facilities and all that the students put into it and have given to the law school.

"Thank you, thank you from the depth of our hearts. Thank you so much," Justice Banks said, as he announced his own little contribution to the initiative by pledging a brand new desktop to be donated to the law school.

Justice Banks promised to look through his personal libraries and see what materials he can extract from there for onward donation to the law school library at UL.