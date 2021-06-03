Liberia: LACC Reminds Public Officials to Declare Assets

The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) has begun reminding public officials and those required by law to take cognizance of their obligations to declare assets as required by law. In a statement issued, the LACC reminds all current public officials and those required by law to commence the process of declaring their assets in line with law and statutory regulations which mandate declarations and re-declarations every 3 years on the last Friday of July.

The statement noted that those concern should to commence the declarations of assets in the following manner a) those in the Executive Branch should declare at the LACC b) those in the Judiciary Branch should declare to the Clerk of the Supreme Court while c) the members of the Legislature should declare respectively to both the Secretary of the Senate and the Clerk of the House of Representatives. Meanwhile, the LACC says it takes note of reports in the press regarding 4-year old (2015-2017) GAC Audits of the LACC which cover a 4-year period ending with the 2017 fiscal year.

The LACC says it has seen the audit reports referenced in the new story which was conducted four years ago and the LACC is thoroughly reviewing those reports to ensure there is full accountability on issues raised in the report relating to past officials of the Commission.

The LACC notes that given the transition of leadership at the entity especially in regards to the period covered in the report, it is therefore calling for the cooperation of all past leaders of the Commission to assist with the investigation of the report.

Finally, the LACC says it has seen strong determination on the part of the leadership of the Legislature to see through the passage of several draft anticorruption instruments submitted to that body.

The Commission says it is particularly touched by the leadership demonstrated by Hon. Cllr. J. KanieWesso, Chairman, House Committee on Judiciary for his sincere efforts to see the legislations passed. The LACC emphasizes that the passage of these crucial legislations will be critical to repositioning the anticorruption architecture of the country. The proposed legislations among other things give the LACC direct prosecutorial powers and allow for a uniform assets declaration process.