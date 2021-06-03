Liberia: LACC Reminds Public Officials to Declare Assets

3 June 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) has begun reminding public officials and those required by law to take cognizance of their obligations to declare assets as required by law. In a statement issued, the LACC reminds all current public officials and those required by law to commence the process of declaring their assets in line with law and statutory regulations which mandate declarations and re-declarations every 3 years on the last Friday of July.

The statement noted that those concern should to commence the declarations of assets in the following manner a) those in the Executive Branch should declare at the LACC b) those in the Judiciary Branch should declare to the Clerk of the Supreme Court while c) the members of the Legislature should declare respectively to both the Secretary of the Senate and the Clerk of the House of Representatives. Meanwhile, the LACC says it takes note of reports in the press regarding 4-year old (2015-2017) GAC Audits of the LACC which cover a 4-year period ending with the 2017 fiscal year.

The LACC says it has seen the audit reports referenced in the new story which was conducted four years ago and the LACC is thoroughly reviewing those reports to ensure there is full accountability on issues raised in the report relating to past officials of the Commission.

The LACC notes that given the transition of leadership at the entity especially in regards to the period covered in the report, it is therefore calling for the cooperation of all past leaders of the Commission to assist with the investigation of the report.

Finally, the LACC says it has seen strong determination on the part of the leadership of the Legislature to see through the passage of several draft anticorruption instruments submitted to that body.

The Commission says it is particularly touched by the leadership demonstrated by Hon. Cllr. J. KanieWesso, Chairman, House Committee on Judiciary for his sincere efforts to see the legislations passed. The LACC emphasizes that the passage of these crucial legislations will be critical to repositioning the anticorruption architecture of the country. The proposed legislations among other things give the LACC direct prosecutorial powers and allow for a uniform assets declaration process.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Maggots Help Zimbabwe Rural Villagers Put Food On the Table
South Africa Surpasses 1 Million Covid-19 Vaccinations Nationwide
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why
Security Chiefs Fired in Angola Anti-Corruption Drive

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.